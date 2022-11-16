Azernews.Az

Wednesday November 16 2022

Russia’s Novgorod plans business mission to Azerbaijan to expand ties

16 November 2022 14:27 (UTC+04:00)
Russia’s Novgorod plans business mission to Azerbaijan to expand ties

A delegation from Russia's Novgorod Region is planning a business mission to Azerbaijan on November 28-30, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more