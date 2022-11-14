Baku to host United Property Expo 2022

14 November 2022 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Foreign real estate exhibition United Property Expo 2022 will be held in Baku Expo Center on November 19-20, Azernews reports.

More than 10,000 foreign real estate agencies from more than 10 countries of the world will be presented at the exhibition, which is supported by Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency. In this context, the leading companies of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Greece, the USA, the UAE, Spain, Portugal, and others, will participate in the expo.

The exhibition will give visitors the opportunity to directly discuss with professionals the issues of buying and renting real estate abroad, get consultation on mortgages, investments, taxes, residence permits, and other issues. Moreover, the exhibition will give the opportunity for the participants to communicate with key developers and real estate agencies without intermediaries.

Exhibitors can enjoy special conditions for purchasing real estate, such as discounts, additional options from agencies, and assistance with paperwork.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz