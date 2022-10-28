Azerbaijan launches updated version of payment authorization

28 October 2022 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The updated version of 3D Secure payment authorization has been launched since October 2022, Head of the payment systems department at Azerbaijani Central Bank (CBA) Kamala Gurbanova said during a press conference, Trend reports citing CBA.

According to her, this version of payment confirmation is modernized and is more secure.

"The updated method of confirming payments has already been integrated by all banks of Azerbaijan. From the CBA side, all the necessary work is underway to ensure the security of payments," Gurbanova said.

In turn, Chairman of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov, commenting on this issue, stressed that the growth of cyber attacks in the world obliges the financial sector to provide even greater security for making payments.



