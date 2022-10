7 October 2022 23:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has registered "Radco for Contracting" LLC, Trend reports citing the department.

The authorized capital of the company stands at $120,000. Its official representative is Egyptian citizen Mohamed Salah Mahmoud Abdulmoneim Rady.

The registered office address is 12/14, Pushkin Str., Nasimi district, Baku, Azerbaijan.

