Azerbaijani Association of Insurers develops Turkish World Insurance Union road map

The Azerbaijani Association of Insurers (AAS) has developed a road map of the Turkish World Insurance Union, Azernews reports, citing the association.

The road map outlines the union's strategic goals and principles of action, the report added.

Moreover, the document includes the member nations’ mutual cooperation directions, issues relating to the organization of the union's annual assembly, and other key aspects.

AAS said that a virtual meeting of the heads of insurance organizations of the Turkish World Insurance Association's member states will be held in October 2022, when the established Road Map will also be evaluated. The date and location of the union's first annual assembly will also be determined at the meeting.

The Turkish World Insurance Union was founded in 2022 at the Summit of the International Insurance Congress held in Istanbul, Turkiye, on May 24, with the participation of insurance associations of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The major purpose of the union is to combine forces to enhance the insurance sectors of the Turkic-speaking nations, guaranteeing the exchange of personnel, expertise, and information between member insurance markets, establishing a single insurance pool, and forming reinsurance zones.

