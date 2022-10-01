IGB is extremely important also for Serbia - Aleksandar Vučić

1 October 2022 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) IGB is extremely important also for Serbia, President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić wrote on Facebook, Trend reports.

“This project is extremely important for Serbia, because we have already started the construction of the interconnector between Serbia and Bulgaria, and I hope that in 2023 we will also be able to hold a big ceremony for its commissioning in our country, which will be of great importance for Serbia and the entire Western Balkans.

We should responsibly accept the gas markets that are opening up towards the Balkans and Europe and continue to develop our relationships with all the reliable partners we have,” he wrote.

