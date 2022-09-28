Tokayev: Kazakhstan cooperates with Azerbaijan to develop digital infrastructure

28 September 2022 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Kazakhstan is cooperating with Azerbaijan to develop digital infrastructure, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Azernews reports per Trend.

He stated that digital transformation is impossible without modern and advanced infrastructure, including in rural areas.

“Therefore, Kazakhstan is consistently establishing a digital infrastructure linked to international corridors and cross-border data flows,” he said.

The president noted that together with Azerbaijani partners, work has begun on the Trans-Caspian section to connect the world traffic concentration centers.

“We are talking about Southeast Asia and Europe,” he said.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were established on August 30, 1992. The Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan was opened on January 9, 1993, and the Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan on March 1, 2004.

The two countries closely cooperate in various sectors of the economy. Around 160 companies with the Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan in the sphere of industry, construction, trade, agriculture, transport, and services, and Azerbaijani companies are also represented in the Kazakh market. Azerbaijan's investments in the Kazakh non-oil sector from 1995 to 2021 amounted to more than $200 million, while Kazakhstan's investments in the Azerbaijani non-oil sector totaled about $100 million.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan amounted to $135.7 million in 2021.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz