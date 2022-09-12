Turkish MUSIAD prepares for 19th MUSIAD EXPO trade exhibition - Turkish official

12 September 2022 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

The 19th MUSIAD EXPO, one of the most important exhibitions in Türkiye and its region being held every two years by the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) will be held from November 2 through November 5, Head of MUSIAD Mahmut Asmali told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

He noted that 100,000 participants and visitors from 124 countries will attend the exhibition, which will be held at Tüyap Fair Convention and Congress Center. Many influential entrepreneurs, investors and businessmen will also participate in the exhibition.

"The main goal for this year is the participation of more than 100,000 people from 124 countries. Serious participants from Europe, Asia and Africa joined the exhibition. Qualified companies from many countries, such as Azerbaijan, Russia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Iran and Algeria, will also participate in the MUSIAD EXPO," Asmali said.

He added that the meeting of the ambassadors of the D8 (Developing-8) countries will be held within the framework of the exhibition, during which the countries will discuss work done in the field of commercial diplomacy.

According to Asmali, MUSIAD EXPO will make a direct contribution to the implementation of Türkiye's goals for 2023.

"MUSIAD EXPO provides Türkiye with an excellent opportunity to reach the export target of $300 billion in 2023. At past exhibitions, a billion dollars' worth of trade was made to the economy. At this exhibition, we strive to make the maximum contribution to the economy of Türkiye in the implementation of the goals for 2023," he stated.

