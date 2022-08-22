Azerbaijan testing Tyumen fertilizer

22 August 2022 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Agricultural workers are testing the Tyumen humic drug Rostok for the first time on the fields in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports per Russian media.

The results of the tests will be known in the fall.

This is the first experience of cooperation of the Tyumen manufacturer abroad.

Fertilizers are produced from domestic raw materials and are highly eco-friendly. The fertilizer consists of peat, water, and chemicals.

The annual output has already reached 120 tons. The company is actively expanding its product range: its specialists have recently registered three new brands of fertilizers.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different sectors, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Azerbaijani investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion with the majority of these investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion with $5 billion channeled into the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.

