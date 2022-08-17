Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan eye co-op in increasing productivity, combating soil erosion [PHOTO]

17 August 2022 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan mulled ways of cooperation in the field of increasing productivity and combating soil erosion, Azernews reports, citing Kyrgyz media.

The discussion took place during Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Bakyt Torobaev’s visit to Baku.

In Azerbaijan, the official got acquainted with the activities of AqriBioEkoTex LLC, which produces organic, organomineral, and bio-fertilizers, as well as soil microorganisms.

In addition, Torobaev visited the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC, where he met with the director Taleh Ziyadov, and also visited the Alat free economic zone to get acquainted with the principles of its functioning.

During the talks, issues of establishing contacts between the Kyrgyz side and the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC and the Alat FEZ were discussed for possible cooperation in the transport and logistics, trade, and economic spheres.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were established on January 19, 1993. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan was established in October 2007, while the embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan was opened in October 2014.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $9 million in 2021.

