Envoy: Kyrgyzstan interested in expanding economic cooperation with Azerbaijan

Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev has said that his country is interested in expanding economic cooperation with Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov.

During the meeting, the ambassador also shared his views on the opportunities for joint projects between the two countries.

In his turn, Mammadov underlined the great importance of developing economic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan. In this regard, he noted that the joint intergovernmental commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, the 4th meeting of which is planned to be held in Baku, is an important platform in terms of expanding trade and economic cooperation. He added that visits, various business forums, and meetings between the two countries are useful in terms of strengthening the partnership.

Moreover, the deputy minister highlighted that there is a wide potential for the development of cooperation in the areas of transport and transit, agriculture, investment, and tourism. Mammadov also invited Kyrgyz companies to take advantage of the favorable business environment created in Azerbaijan.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were established on January 19, 1993. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan was established in October 2007, while the embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan was opened in October 2014.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $9 million in 2021.

