Dagestani entrepreneurs plan business mission to Azerbaijan

Russia’s Dagestani entrepreneurs are planning a business mission to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

In this regard, Russian trade representative to Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov held a working meeting with Dagestan’s Export Support Center head Ruslan Abaskuliyev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of supplying Dagestani products to the Azerbaijani market, as well as preparations for the organization of a full-time business mission of Dagestani entrepreneurs to Azerbaijan.

It was noted that within the framework of the business mission, which is planned for the fourth quarter of this year, will be a launch of the showroom of Dagestan’s products in Azerbaijan on the site of the representation of Rossotrudnichestvo in Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Abaskuliyev stated that the site will feature Dagestani food products such as urbech, rice, and juices, as well as construction materials and IT developments produced in the region. The visitors will get the catalogs, which will showcase branded products that cannot be placed in the showroom due to the peculiarities of temperature storage conditions. Entrance to the showroom will be absolutely free, everyone can visit.

