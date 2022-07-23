Azerbaijan starts production of diesel generators

23 July 2022 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

STP LLC, a resident of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, has started production of diesel generators for the first time in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports per the Economy Ministry.

The company initially produces two models of diesel generators of 27.5 kVA and 55 kVA. The output voltage of each currently produced generator is in the range of 220-400 volts. It is planned to increase the number of produced models in the near future.

To recall, STP LLC receive the resident status of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park in November 2017. The company with an investment value of $673 million permanently employs more than 2,300 people.

Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park LLC, which is under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, is a managing organization of Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, Mingachevir Industrial Park, Garadagh Industrial Park, and Pirallahi Industrial Park. Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park LLC was established under Decree No. 548 of December 21, 2011, by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

