Prices in housing market of Azerbaijan’s Baku continues to rise

14 July 2022 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Prices in Azerbaijani Baku housing market continued to rise in June 2022 and this is evidenced by monitoring conducted by Center for Economic and Social Development (CESD), CESD told Trend.

According to CESD, Baku recorded an increase in demand for apartments worth up to 100,000 manat ($58,800) in June 2022, which rose by seven percent compared to June last year.

Apartments in the price range from 100,000 to 300,000 manat ($176,400) rose by four percent compared to June 2021.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz