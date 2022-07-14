Azerbaijan, Egypt discuss implementing joint projects

14 July 2022 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Egypt have discussed the implementation of joint projects between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Orkhan Mammadov of Azerbaijan's Agency for Small and Medium Business Development and Egyptian Ambassador Hisham Mohamed Nagy Abdel Hamidi.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the possibility of creating joint ventures with the participation of entrepreneurs and the organization of mutual business missions.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on March 27, 1992. The Egyptian embassy in Baku has been operating since April 1993, while Azerbaijan's embassy in Cairo has been open since January 1994.

In total, the two countries signed around 50 documents on cooperation in various fields.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Egypt amounted to $42.4 million in 2021, and to $4.1 million in the first five months of 2022.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz