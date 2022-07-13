ADA's "Summer Camp" in Azercell! [PHOTO]

13 July 2022 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Schoolchildren got acquainted with new generation digital technologies and company’s approach to customer service.

The pupils of secondary schools visited Azercell Telecom LLC as part of “Information Technologies Week” organized by ADA University within the framework of institution’s traditional "Summer Camp" program. The young participants of the Summer Camp organized by the Executive Education of the Institute for Development and Diplomacy at ADA University first visited Azercell’s Data Center and got acquainted with the basics of network technologies, as well as the development, operation, and control of the mobile network. Company experts demonstrated children live coverage of the LTE network indicators across the country map. During the following presentation Big Data and Analysis specialists informed young visitors about the process of data collection, storage, and processing in ICT, global trends in Big Data, and new digital products to be soon introduced in the market by Azercell.

For further acquaintance with a company the schoolchildren visited Azercell’s first Service and Sales Center in Baku, located in Fountain Square where they witnessed how employees render one of the most exemplary customer cares in the country. The participants of the summer camp observed Azercell employees serving the subscribers and were informed by the Company's Sales and Service experts about the importance of Customer Care at Azercell, the basics of Customer Satisfaction, and the process of solving customer inquiries by front desk team.

It is worth noting that for many years Azercell has been collaborating with ADA University on number of projects. The Company acted as a partner of startup competitions organized by ADA, participated in University’s career exhibitions as well as granted scholarships to the latter’s high performing students in a bid to support their personal and professional development.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz