CBA issues license to another investment company

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has issued license to Capital Partners CJSC for provision of main and auxiliary investment services, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

Thus, the number of licensed investment companies in the country has reached 13.

Capital Partners CJSC was registered in December of 2020 with an authorized capital of 400,000 manat ($235,290) by the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

