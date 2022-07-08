Transfer of sheep, bee farms to liberated lands nearing completion [PHOTO]

8 July 2022 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The transfer of sheep and bee farms to pastures in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is nearing completion, Azernews reports per the Agriculture Ministry.

According to the ministry, the resettlement process is carried out on the basis of a single regulation agreed with the relevant state agencies.

The rules state that a farmer who has at least 200 small cattle and 40 bee families and who is registered in an electronic agricultural information system, can apply for the transfer of their farms to pastures in liberated territories during the season.

The ministry added that a farm owner can take up to nine assistants with them.

Farmers whose applications were approved prior to resettlement received training at Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) training center located in Azerbaijan’s Goygol region.

Further, the ministry added that 940 sheep farms have been transferred to Kalbajar and Lachin pastures since the beginning of 2022.

According to the information, 1,101 beekeepers moved 61,045 bee colonies to pastures in Eastern Zangazur and Karabakh economic regions throughout this period.

