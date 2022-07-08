Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss financing of SMBs

8 July 2022 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the World Bank have discussed the financing of small and medium-sized businesses, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium-Sized Business Development Agency Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, who is on a business trip to Washington, with World Bank Executive Director Katarzyna Zajdel Kurowska.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the implementation of joint initiatives with the World Bank, and the opportunities to participate in various programs and projects of the bank.

The agency chairman also held a meeting with SME Finance Forum Knowledge Management Lead Khrystyna Kushnir.

Moreover, Orkhan Mammadov also exchanged views on the issues of cooperation with the U.S. Office of Internationa Trade Director Matthew Edwards and Office of Trade Policy at the Small Business Administration Director Christine Brown.

At a round-table on "Doing business with Azerbaijan: Opportunities and incentive programs for American and Azerbaijani businesses" held in Washington, the opportunities to expand trade relations between SMBs of the two countries, implementation of joint cooperation, and promotion measures in this direction were discussed.

