Turkish leading provider of payment system platforms launches subsidiary in Azerbaijan
By Trend
The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has registered Token Azerbaijan LLC, Trend reports citing the ministry.
The company is a subsidiary of Turkish Token Financial Technologies, a leading provider of payment system platforms.
According to the ministry, the authorized capital of Token Azerbaijan is 920,000 euros ($936,752).
The official representative of the company is Kartal Rasit.
Token Azerbaijan is registered at 37, Khojaly Ave., Khatai district, Baku.
--
