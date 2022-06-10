Azerbaijan, Switzerland discuss country’s business, investment opportunities

10 June 2022 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

An online webinar on “Renewed Azerbaijan 2022: new business and investment opportunities” was organized for Swiss companies by the Swiss Joint Chamber of Commerce and Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Foundation, Azernews reports.

During the webinar presentations about the business and investment environment in Azerbaijan, the potential of the Alat Free Economic Zone and the activities of 4SIM were discussed.

Moreover, they discussed the potential of renewable energy in the country, as well as the projects implemented by Holcim Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Ambassador Fuad Isgandarov, Swiss Ambassador Muriel Peneveyre, Export and Investment Promotion Foundation representative Nigar Iskandarova, Swiss Joint Chamber of Commerce Director General Dorit Sallis, the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) Executive Director Tamerlan Taghiyev and entrepreneurs from Switzerland participated in the webinar.

Azerbaijan and Switzerland are cooperating in various economic fields. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 21, 1992.

There is mutually beneficial cooperation between Baku and Bern in the non-oil sector. In addition, Baku will host a meeting of the Commission on Trade and Economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in 2022.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $457.2 million in 2021, with exports accounting for $272.5 million and imports for $184.7 million.

