Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss investment opportunities

Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) continues holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen in order to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, Trend reports via the agency.

According to the agency, within the framework of the 47th Annual Investment Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group in Egypt, the SMBDA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov met with the Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nebati.

The parties discussed opportunities for investment and joint cooperation, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, from January through April 2022, trade with Turkey exceeded $1.9 billion, thus having grown by 22.61 percent compared to the same period of last year (nearly $1.6 billion).

