Azerbaijan to put up Bank Standard's property for auction

27 May 2022 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The immovable property of Azerbaijan’s Bank Standard СJSC, which is being liquidated, will be put up for auction at the Caspian Specialized Auction Center in Baku on June 6, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

The bank's immovable property is a residential premise with an area of​​ 45 square meters in Baku (Azadliq Avenue 97, Nasimi district).

The starting price is 360,000 manat ($211,760).

Five percent of the sale price must be paid to the organizer of the auction. The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Those wishing to participate in the auction can submit the necessary documents at the following address: Azadliq Avenue 89, Nasimi district, Baku.

Phone: (+99412) 511-00-94, (+99470) 311-00-94.

