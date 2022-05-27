SKorea allocates $1.2 m to restore water supplies in liberated lands

27 May 2022 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

The government of Korea allocated $1.2 million for the implementation of a project to restore kahrizes (underground water supply systems) in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Country Director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Moon Jong Hyun said.

Hyun made the remarks at an international conference on ‘Integrated Rural Development for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Communities in Azerbaijan through Revitalization of the Kahriz Water Supply System’ project on May 26.

He noted that some 8,000 former IDPs will be provided with clean water in their native lands after the completion of this project.

Azerbaijan and Korea cooperate in various fields. Thus, Korean companies successfully operate in various economic fields in Azerbaijan. Korean companies played a role in the modern architectural image of Baku as well as in the implementation of major industrial infrastructure projects.

At present, over 70 Korean companies are operating in Azerbaijan.

Korea’s new northern policy covers 14 countries and Azerbaijan is the westernmost country among them.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $227.6 million in 2021.

