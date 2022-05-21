Azerbaijan names main cyberattacks in its internet segment

21 May 2022 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A total of 70 percent of cyberattacks in the Azerbaijani segment of the internet have accounted for phishing attacks to date, Director of the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Shahin Aliyev said, Trend reports.

According to Aliyev, cybercriminals use various methods to achieve their goals during phishing attacks.

"We are talking about social engineering, that is, fraud using phone calls, SMS and e-mails. To prevent the leakage of bank data by the holders of bank cards, our service, together with the country's mobile operators, implemented measures that contributed to a sharp reduction in the transfer of bank given to attackers," he noted.

In 2021, the damage caused to the global economy by cyberattacks amounted to $ 6 trillion, stressed the director.

