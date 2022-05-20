Turkish minister visits souvenir factory in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil [PHOTO]

20 May 2022 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey’s Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahid Kirisci and Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov visited a souvenir factory in Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).

According to the agency, the SMBDA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Chairman of the Turkish-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TUIB) Huseyin Buyukfirat informed in detail about the enterprise.

The factory for the production of souvenirs was created with the joint support of the Jojug Marjanli Development Fund, TUIB, SMBDA and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

It will mainly manufacture souvenir faience dishes based on national ornaments, small-sized carpets and other products. Besides, it’s planned to provide jobs for 25 residents of Jojug Marjanli village at the enterprise.

The presentation of the enterprise took place within the framework of the opening ceremony of the Fuzuli International Airport with the participation of the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Turkey [in October 2021].

The implementation of joint projects by Azerbaijan and Turkey in Jojug Marjanly village will be another example of Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternity and cooperation and will be of great importance in the socio-economic development of the village, ensuring employment and improving its social well-being.

