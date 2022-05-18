Int'l Caspian Agro, InterFood exhibitions showcasing products of over 400 companies [PHOTO]

18 May 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The 15th Caspian Agro international agriculture exhibition and the 27th InterFood Azerbaijan international food industry exhibition opened at Baku Expo Center on May 18, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

Agricultural and food industry products and services of nearly 450 companies from 24 countries are being showcased at the exhibitions, which will last till May 20. The expositions have been deployed in three halls, as well as in the open area of the Baku Expo Center.

The exhibitions also present projects that are being implemented or planned to be realized in Karabakh.

As part of the exhibitions, it’s planned to hold B2B meetings, Chefs Cup, Balik Ekmek fish festival, panel discussions, and a number of other events.

The exhibitions have been visited by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Oded Forer, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci, Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci, Russian Ambassador Mikhail Bocharnikov, Israeli Ambassador George Deek and other officials.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibitions, Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov said that the Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan are the most significant events of their kind. He stressed that foreign enterprises have a keen interest in the exhibitions.

Noting that the exhibitions are attended by around 450 companies from almost 25 countries, he stated that as many as 350 of these enterprises are foreign companies.

"Their interest in these exhibitions is a result of the country's agricultural development and state support for this area. The main purpose is to familiarize farmers with the innovations presented at the exhibition," he said.

He also stressed that the Israeli and Turkish ministers of agriculture, as well as other guests, are on a visit to Baku.

Karimov also emphasized that bilateral cooperation issues will also be addressed within the framework of the exhibitions.

During Ali Asadov's visit, Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov briefed in detail about the exhibitions. He noted that the main purpose of such international events is to promote agriculture and food industry products made in Azerbaijan, as well as to attract the attention of foreign companies and investors to the further development of these spheres.

The prime minister toured the pavilions of the Ministry of Agriculture, the SMBs Development Agency, and various countries. Asadov also spoke with Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kırıscı and Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Oded Forer.

The branch agricultural exhibitions have been held in Azerbaijan since 2007.

