Azerbaijani Labour and Social Security Ministry has launched the "Labor and Employment" subsystem, the ministry has reported.

It was noted that the subsystem ensures the transition to a new important stage of reforms in the sphere of labor and employment.

During the press conference, Deputy Minister Anar Aliyev stressed that the radical social reforms carried out on President Ilham Aliyev's instructions also cover the sphere of labor and employment.

He noted that a number of projects have been implemented to transfer employment and management services in this area to an electronic format, in the context of the widespread introduction of innovative solutions, in recent years in Azerbaijan.

"Today, with the commissioning of the Labor Relations and Employment subsystem, Azerbaijan is entering a new and important stage of reforms in the sphere of labor and employment. The introduction of a new subsystem provides for fundamental changes in labor relations,” Aliyev said.

Further, he added that this subsystem forms a single platform for labor relations for all employers and employees, a new serious mechanism to support labor market participants.

According to him, the conclusion of employment contracts is ensured not on paper, but in electronic form, with the help of this subsystem, the transition to digital personnel records, and the digitization of other paper transactions carried out in the process of labor relations.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Board at the State Employment Agency Mustafa Abbasbayli said that the "Labor Relations and Employment" system will contribute to more flexible and convenient performance by employers of their work on personnel matters.

"It will be possible to prepare various types of orders, including for concluding labor contracts in electronic form, carrying out operations under contracts, electronic signing of contracts," Abbasbayli added.

Later he noted that about 100,000 vacancies will be collected in the real-time subsystem and this will allow the unemployed to find work.

Following that, the chairman added that there will be new opportunities to search for personnel thanks to the new subsystem, which will provide a new approach to the formation of human resources.

He noted that thanks to this subsystem, in the future, the possibility of mistakes by employers and violations of the rights of workers will be minimized.

"As a result, the number of physical checks will be reduced. Based on the collected data, we will be able to analyze the labor market in the future," Abbasbayli added.

