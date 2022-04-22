By Trend

Together with the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is working on a Private Sector Diagnostic for Azerbaijan—a study aiming to identify policy options that will encourage private sector development, Ivana Fernandes Duarte, IFC’s Regional Manager for the South Caucasus said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

She noted that the report will evaluate constraints, including competition and investment climate issues, and opportunities for private sector growth.

"The focus will be on four sectors: digital infrastructure, soft logistics, horticulture, and digital financial services. This report will inform the World Bank Group’s new Country Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan and the IFC Country Strategy, paving the way for joint programming to create markets and unlock the private sector’s potential," added Duarte.

Azerbaijan became a member of IFC in 1995.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz