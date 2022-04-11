By Trend

Kazan Dairy Plant LLC sent its products (ultra-pasteurized milk of various fat content of the "Selo Zelenoe" brand) to Azerbaijan, weight of cargo was 20 tons, Trend reports with reference to Unipack internet portal.

According to portal, the products were shipped by road and will arrive in Azerbaijan in three days.

Selo Zelenoe dairy products are being shipped to the Azerbaijani BIZIM retail chain.

Preliminary agreement on the export of products to supermarkets and marketplaces of this retailer was reached at the “Doing business: Azerbaijan and Udmurtia (Russia region)” forum as part of a business mission held in Baku in February 2022.

