By Trend

Azerbaijan's electricity production reached 7.19 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in January through March 2022, increasing by 3.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Electricity exports of the country grew by 1.4 million kWh and made up 508.4 million kWh," Shahbazov stated.

