By Trend

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) may upscale the development of floating solar system in Azerbaijan, Candice McDeigan, country director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Azerbaijan said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"ADB currently implements Floating Solar Energy Development project, which will pilot test high technology, enabling the countries to leapfrog in knowledge and capacity and increase readiness for private sector participation in large-scale, land-based, and floating solar development. Based on the project’s outcome ADB may also upscale the development of floating solar system in Azerbaijan," she said.

McDeigan pointed out that ADB prioritizes essential energy access in the poorest and most vulnerable countries through greater use of low-carbon and renewable energy sources and rehabilitate infrastructure to enhance energy security and climate resilience.

Azerbaijan joined ADB in 1999. ADB operations in the country aim to boost private sector development, raise public sector efficiency, improve infrastructure, and strengthen human capital, with the bank’s investments closely aligned to the government of Azerbaijan’s strategic road maps for the national economy and main economic sectors.

ADB is emphasizing support for structural reforms, institutional strengthening, expansion of knowledge work, and financing of innovative projects. The bank is also helping the country meet the Sustainable Development Goals and attain its nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

