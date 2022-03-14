The leading mobile operator is going to open a new office in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

While large-scale restoration works carrying out in Shusha, life is being gradually restored in the ancient city. “Azercell Telecom” LLC, which was the first to provide mobile network in Shusha following our glorious army, now is preparing to open its first Exclusive office in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

The leading mobile operator of the country is about to complete preparations for the opening of the office on 2 Aslan Garasharov Street to provide prompt services to subscribers visiting and working in Shusha. The Exclusive stores are unique with the availability of open space in the office, convenient services, and a wide range of choice of devices and accessories.

In line with its strategic goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives!", Azercell seeks to contribute to the rapid development of our liberated territories and continues to intensively build a mobile network infrastructure in Karabakh. By installing 2G / 3G / 4G radio base stations in these areas, the company has already provided high-quality mobile services to Shusha, Agdam, Fizuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar districts, settlements in Istisu, Hadrut, Sugovushan, as well as a range of villages and other areas in Khojavend and Lachin districts.

It should be noted that Azercell has built the first mobile infrastructure and LTE radio base stations in the liberated territories. In addition, Azercell was the first mobile operator to provide live customer service in Karabakh. Back in September last year, Azercell Mobile Customer Service visited Shusha and served about 200 subscribers there. The Azercell team carried out more than 50 different customer operations on the large square near the Upper Govhar Aga Mosque and Shusha City Executive Power.

Azercell continues its large-scale activities to expand the coverage of the new generation network in Karabakh and provide high-quality communication services and innovative solutions to the population returning to these areas.

---

