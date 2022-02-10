By Trend

Another electronic service has been added to the unified customs portal e.customs.gov.az, Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Safar Mehdiyev wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to him, the service is the "Appeal" service for issuing means of identification (seals) for users of the "green corridor".

He noted that, thus, the number of electronic services on the portal has reached 16.

---

