Montenegro hopes to get access to Southern Gas Corridor shortly.

“Montenegro still don't have any natural gas supply, but we hope we will access as soon as possible,” State secretary for energy and mining Marko Perunović said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

He noted that the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline (IAP), which is supposed to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, is one of the most important energy projects Montenegro has been trying to develop.

“We are strongly focused on green energy transition and we are developing few renewables projects, which we hope will be finished in next 2-3 years. At the same time, we are very committed to natural gas, knowing that it will be most important energy base in the period up to 2050, giving stability of the system,” added Perunović.

He pointed out that the last update according to IAP - basic design is completed and “we started talks with our neighbors to form regional company to handle IAP project.”

Moreover, Perunović said that Montenegro welcomes Azerbaijani companies to renewables market.

“Renewables potential of Montenegro is great, compared with size of the country. We are talking about 1600-1800hrs/yr average of solar potential and coefficient almost 3 (comparing MW installed and GWh produced per year) of wind potential. So, Azerbaijani companies and investors are more than welcome to be incorporated in our renewables market,” he said.

