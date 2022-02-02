The company’s CEO Zarina Zeynalova has shared her vision on the role of human resources function in the rapidly changing technological environment

On January, 28 Azerbaijan HR Institute hosted Baku International HR Forum (BIHRF) to promote innovations in HR sphere and exchange diverse experiences. The leader of Azerbaijan Telecom’s market Azercell has acted as one of the main sponsors of the event.

16 speakers from six countries shared their views on the role of HR in rapidly changing corporate environment with 300 participants representing local and international organizations, heads of HR department from various sectors, government officials, entrepreneurs etc.

Delivering a speech at CEO Panel discussion on the role of HR function in organizational success Zarina Zeynalova has emphasized the importance of the former in becoming a true business partner. “Rapid Innovations in technology and other industries require high level of adaptability to changing environment. In that regard, commercial and business acumen, analytical skills, emotional resilience, high level of self-awareness, ability to make wise decisions, integrity and trust are the main qualities required from HR”-said Azercell CEO, whose speech at the panel generated numerous questions from audience on her views on transformational leadership and change management.

It should also be noted that during the following “HR Awards 2022” session initiated in the frames of BIHRF Azercell Human Capital Department Team has received two Certificates of Recognition in nominations of “The Best Health & Wellbeing Strategy” and “The Best Learning & Development Strategy”.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz