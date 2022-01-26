By Ayya Lmahamad

Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Secretary-General Mohamed Hamel has said that Azerbaijan now plays an important role in the global energy scene.

He made the remark during the meeting with Azerbaijani ambassador to Qatar Rashad Ismayilov.

Mohamed Hamel acknowledged Azerbaijan's historical role in the hydrocarbon industry.

"It has proven to be a reliable partner in large-scale energy projects, and it is an active participant in international energy Forums, including the GECF and OPEC frameworks," he said.

It was noted that Azerbaijan is the birthplace of the oil industry, having drilled the first oil well in 1846.

In turn, the ambassador emphasized Azerbaijan's desire to take its fruitful relations with the Forum to new heights.

He stressed the importance of natural gas in enhancing global energy security and ensuring the ever-important supply-demand balance, particularly in light of current gas market conditions.

In this regard, Ismailov stated that Azerbaijan places a high value on cooperation with the GECF community and participation in Forum initiatives.

The parties discussed the status of preparations for the 6th GECF Summit of Heads of State and Government, which will take place in Doha, Qatar, in February 2022, as well as the practical steps toward future joint activities.

At a meeting in Tehran in 2001, a deal was reached on the formation of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, which was attended by ten gas exporting countries (Algeria, Iran, Qatar, Russia, Oman, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkmenistan, Brunei, and Norway). In 2008, the organization was legally established in Moscow.

Since 2009, the organization has had its headquarters in Doha, Qatar. The Forum is made up of 12 key members (Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela) and seven observer members (Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Norway, Iraq, Oman, and Peru).

