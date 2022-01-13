By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan became the largest supplier of diesel fuel to Georgia in 2021, accounting for 38.4 percent of the total import, Azertag has reported.

During the reported year, Georgia imported 215,872 tons of diesel fuel from Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that in total Georgia imported 561,526 tons of diesel fuel in 2021, which is by 0.7 percent less than in 2020. The second-largest supplier of diesel fuel to Georgia was Turkmenistan.

Azerbaijan and Georgia are cooperating in various fields of economy. Earlier last year, Azerbaijan and Georgia have signed several cooperation agreements within the framework of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

At the same time, in December 2021, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey have signed five memorandums and agreements on cooperation as part of the trilateral business forum held in Baku.

The volume of the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $684.8 million, with exports accounting for $591.8 million and imports for $92.9 million in January-November 2021.

Azerbaijan was Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 2020, accounting for 63.8 percent of this country's total imports of bitumen. At the same time, Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020 as well, accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest electricity supplier in 2020, accounting for 45 percent or 726 million kWh of the country’s total electricity import.

