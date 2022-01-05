By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani trade office has begun its work in the shopping center "G-Hub" in the Chinese Wuhan city.

The trade office will sell locally produced food and liquor industry products under the brand name "Made in Azerbaijan".

It should be noted that in accordance with the agreement concluded between the Azerbaijan Trade Representation in China and the "Greenland Group" Company which includes the "G-Hub" Trade Center, the Azerbaijani trade office also started their activity in G-Hub Trade Centers opened in different cities of China.

The trade office which started its activity in Wuhan city is the 4th in a row. Earlier Azerbaijani trade offices were opened in Shanghai, Harbin, and Jinan.

In December 2021, the fourth Azerbaijan Trade House was opened in China’s Jiangxi city. The previous three trade houses were opened in 2018, 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Azerbaijan is China’s key trade partner in the South Caucasus region. In 2020, China became Azerbaijan’s 4th largest trading partner. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.8 billion, with exports accounting for $432.7 million and imports to $1.4 billion.

Azerbaijan participated in a number of international exhibitions such as the China International Fair for Trade in Services, China Food and Drinks Fair, TAOWINE Hotel Show exhibition and 31st International Trade and Economic Exhibition held in China this year.

Azerbaijan has a trade mission in China, trade and wine houses, trade branches in trade networks and measures are continuously taken to develop cooperation. In addition, there are companies with Chinese capital operating in Azerbaijan. The successful investment cooperation is underway.

Meanwhile, negotiations are underway with China on a number of industrial projects. Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to support China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

