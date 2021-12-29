By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has increased plant products export to Russia by 3 percent, from 423,800 tons to 539,700 tons, compared to 2020.

This was stated during a videoconference meeting between Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Chairman Goshgar Tahmazli and Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) Sergey Dankvert on December 27.

The parties noted that as a result of joint cooperation the two countries had achieved simplification of procedures for import and export of plant products.

Discussing the results of cooperation between two institutions in 2021, the parties noted that the cooperation had greatly contributed to the development of trade relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

It was noted that currently, Azerbaijan is one of the largest exporters of tomatoes and apples to Russia among the CIS countries.

They noted that Rosselkhoznadzor lifted the ban on export for 212 tomatoes and 76 apples-producing companies from Azerbaijan.

From January 1 till December 26, 2021, some 138,117 tons of tomatoes and 62,319 tons of apples were exported to Russia from Azerbaijan.

Moreover, they mentioned that the export of agricultural products from Azerbaijan to Russia increased this year.

In this context, export of nectarines have increased by 3 times (from 4,300 tons to 12,900 tons), export of peaches by 3 times (from 3,100 tons to 9,500 tons), export of pears by 2.9 times (from 1,800 tons to 5,300 tons), exports of apricots by 2.8 times (from 712 tons to 2,000 tons).

In addition, Azerbaijan increased exports of grapes to Russia by 44 percent (from 6,500 tons to 9,400 tons), persimmons by 33 percent (from 102,100 tons to 136,200 tons), pomegranate by 24 percent (from 12,000 tons to 14,900 tons), potato by 23 percent (from 69,000 tons to 85,000 tons).

Additionally, the sides discussed the bilateral cooperation agenda and other topics of mutual interest.

It should be noted that Rosselkhoznadzor banned the export of Azerbaijani tomatoes and apples on December 10, citing the necessity to “prevent the import and spread” of pesticides to Russia.

Azerbaijan and Russia have mutual cooperation in different fields, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. More than 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan participated in a number of international exhibitions held in Russia. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.6 billion in 2020, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.

