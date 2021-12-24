By Ayya Lmahamad

A new transport corridor through Iran, Azerbaijan and Georgia has been launched in test mode, which will connect the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea, the Digital Development and Transport Ministry has reported.

"Another platform for regional cooperation is being created in the South Caucasus with the participation of Azerbaijan. Thus, the first test run is being carried out on the transit route connecting the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea, passing through Azerbaijan, Iran and Georgia," the ministry said.

On December 22, a solemn ceremony of departure of a convoy of Azerbaijani, Iranian and Georgian vehicles from Tabriz was held.

The convoy of vehicles from the three countries will move from Iran’s Bilasuvar (Bilehsavar) to Azerbaijan, then to the ports of Georgia, from there to Bulgaria, and then by land to other countries of Eastern Europe.

The route starts in the Persian Gulf in the south of Iran and continues to Europe.

Noting that the result to be obtained during the test run will be studied and the effectiveness of the route will be analyzed, the ministry added that it will also be possible to carry out rail freight through this corridor in the future.

Under the project, the countries of South Asia will also have another way to the West through this corridor.

The ministry also stressed that this transport corridor and its possible expansion in the future promise significant economic benefits for regional countries. The corridor is of great importance both in terms of transit traffic and access to world markets, the ministry added.

"This will strengthen Azerbaijan’s position as a transport hub, the main initiator and leading force of major transport and communication projects in the region, as well as increase revenues from international cargo transportation. As a result, the strategic position of our country will be further strengthened," the statement read.

