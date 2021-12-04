By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 35 manat (1.15 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.029,8 manat, decreasing by 1.41 percent or 43.6 manat compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Nov. 15
|
3156,823
|
Nov. 29
|
3048,7
|
Nov. 16
|
3170,313
|
Nov. 30
|
3041,3
|
Nov. 17
|
3152,089
|
Dec. 1
|
3024
|
Nov. 18
|
3173,849
|
Dec. 2
|
3021,2
|
Nov. 19
|
3167,108
|
Dec. 3
|
3013,7
|
Average weekly
|
3164,036
|
Average weekly
|
3029,8
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.643 manat (4.1 percent). The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 38.757 manats, which is 4.8 percent less than last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Nov. 15
|
42,0453
|
Nov. 29
|
39,746
|
Nov. 16
|
41,293
|
Nov. 30
|
38,982
|
Nov. 17
|
40,0278
|
Dec. 1
|
38,882
|
Nov. 18
|
40,1286
|
Dec. 2
|
38,075
|
Nov. 19
|
40,1009
|
Dec. 3
|
38,103
|
Average weekly
|
40,7191
|
Average weekly
|
38,757
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 57.9 manats, which is 3.47 percent less compared to the previous week. During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased up to 1.629,4 manat (4.5 percent).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Nov. 22
|
1765,17
|
Nov. 29
|
1665
|
Nov. 23
|
1739,721
|
Nov. 30
|
1650,7
|
Nov. 24
|
1665,167
|
Dec. 1
|
1620
|
Nov. 25
|
1685,389
|
Dec. 2
|
1604
|
Nov. 26
|
1679,898
|
Dec. 3
|
1607,1
|
Average weekly
|
1707,069
|
Average weekly
|
1629,4
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 24.9 manat (9.2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,034.9 manat, which is 8.1 percent (268.5 manat) less compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Nov. 22
|
3517,615
|
Nov. 29
|
3054,5
|
Nov. 23
|
3382,558
|
Nov. 30
|
3076,2
|
Nov. 24
|
3219,01
|
Dec. 1
|
3024,7
|
Nov. 25
|
3203,633
|
Dec. 2
|
2989,5
|
Nov. 26
|
3193,994
|
Dec. 3
|
3029,6
|
Average weekly
|
3303,362
|
Average weekly
|
3034,9
