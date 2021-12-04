By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 35 manat (1.15 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.029,8 manat, decreasing by 1.41 percent or 43.6 manat compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Nov. 15 3156,823 Nov. 29 3048,7 Nov. 16 3170,313 Nov. 30 3041,3 Nov. 17 3152,089 Dec. 1 3024 Nov. 18 3173,849 Dec. 2 3021,2 Nov. 19 3167,108 Dec. 3 3013,7 Average weekly 3164,036 Average weekly 3029,8

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 1.643 manat (4.1 percent). The average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 38.757 manats, which is 4.8 percent less than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Nov. 15 42,0453 Nov. 29 39,746 Nov. 16 41,293 Nov. 30 38,982 Nov. 17 40,0278 Dec. 1 38,882 Nov. 18 40,1286 Dec. 2 38,075 Nov. 19 40,1009 Dec. 3 38,103 Average weekly 40,7191 Average weekly 38,757

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 57.9 manats, which is 3.47 percent less compared to the previous week. During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased up to 1.629,4 manat (4.5 percent).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Nov. 22 1765,17 Nov. 29 1665 Nov. 23 1739,721 Nov. 30 1650,7 Nov. 24 1665,167 Dec. 1 1620 Nov. 25 1685,389 Dec. 2 1604 Nov. 26 1679,898 Dec. 3 1607,1 Average weekly 1707,069 Average weekly 1629,4

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 24.9 manat (9.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,034.9 manat, which is 8.1 percent (268.5 manat) less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Nov. 22 3517,615 Nov. 29 3054,5 Nov. 23 3382,558 Nov. 30 3076,2 Nov. 24 3219,01 Dec. 1 3024,7 Nov. 25 3203,633 Dec. 2 2989,5 Nov. 26 3193,994 Dec. 3 3029,6 Average weekly 3303,362 Average weekly 3034,9

