A bill on an amendment to Azerbaijan’s Tax Code, envisioning inclusion of tobacco substitutes, disposable electronic cigarettes and shishas in the list of excisable goods was discussed at the parliament’s plenary meeting on Dec. 3, Trend reports.

The amendment also envisions the introduction of an excise rate of 30 manat ($17.65) for each kilogram of tobacco substitutes and 25 gapiks (15 cents) for each unit of disposable electronic cigarettes and shisha.

Following the discussions, the bill was put up to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

