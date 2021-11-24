By Trend

New industrial-economic zones will be created in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], the Deputy Economy Minister Sevinj Hasanova said at a plenary session of the parliament on Nov. 23, Trend reports.

Hasanova made the remark during the discussion of the bill "On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022" in the second reading of the plenary session.

According to her, the industrial-economic zones are created following the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

"The efficient operation of these industrial zones contributes to the industrial sector and the export of non-oil products", added the MP.

