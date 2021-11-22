By Trend

The repair of the 'Shirvan 2' crane ship, which is part of the oil flotilla of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC, has been completed at the Bibiheybat Baku ship repair and construction plant, ASCO told Trend.

According to ASCO, ship mechanisms, main engines, pipeline system and electric motors of the ship were overhauled at the plant.

"During the dock repairs, the damaged sections of the underwater and surface parts of the ship were replaced, and painting work was done," ASCO said.

After the completion of the repair work, tests of a crane device with a lifting capacity of 100 tons were carried out and successfully completed. Then the ship was launched to check the operation of mechanisms and electrical equipment in motion. After the successful completion of the tests, the vessel was put into operation.

