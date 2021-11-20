By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 10.285 manat (0.32 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3.164,036 manat, increasing by 0.95 percent or 29.774 manat compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov. 15
|
3156,8235
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov. 16
|
3170,313
|
Nov. 10
|
3105,0245
|
Nov. 17
|
3152,089
|
Nov. 11
|
3141,4895
|
Nov. 18
|
3173,849
|
Nov. 12
|
3156,271
|
Nov. 19
|
3167,1085
|
Average weekly
|
3134,2616
|
Average weekly
|
3164,036
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.069 manat (0.16 percent). the average price of an ounce of silver amounted to 42.5 manats, which is 1.1 percent more than last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov. 15
|
42,435
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov. 16
|
42,697
|
Nov. 10
|
41,3658
|
Nov. 17
|
42,431
|
Nov. 11
|
42,0148
|
Nov. 18
|
42,577
|
Nov. 12
|
42,7397
|
Nov. 19
|
42,366
|
Average weekly
|
42,0401
|
Average weekly
|
42,501
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1.821,366 manat, which is 0.05 percent less compared to the previous week. During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 18,368 manat (one percent).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov. 15
|
1823,3435
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov. 16
|
1853,2635
|
Nov. 10
|
1793,534
|
Nov. 17
|
1816,6285
|
Nov. 11
|
1821,3375
|
Nov. 18
|
1808,6725
|
Nov. 12
|
1846,183
|
Nov. 19
|
1804,975
|
Average weekly
|
1820,3515
|
Average weekly
|
1821,3666
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 106.046 manat (three percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3.649.64 manat, which is 5.13 percent (1.782,089 manats) more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov. 15
|
3545,809
|
non-working day
|
-
|
Nov. 16
|
3637,184
|
Nov. 10
|
3469,9465
|
Nov. 17
|
3679,9135
|
Nov. 11
|
3452,071
|
Nov. 18
|
3733,438
|
Nov. 12
|
3492,276
|
Nov. 19
|
3651,855
|
Average weekly
|
3471,4311
|
Average weekly
|
3649,64
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz