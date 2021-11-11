By Trend

Amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan envision benefits worth 50 million manat ($29.4 million) for taxpayers in 2022, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on Nov. 11, Trend reports.

Sharifov made the remark during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2022 at a joint meeting of the committees on legal policy and state building, defense, security and anti-corruption, human rights, international relations and inter-parliamentary relations and the Disciplinary Commission.

According to him, in this regard, the head of state established five priority areas.

