By Trend

An auction on placement of bonds of the Bravo supermarket network, a part of Azerbaijan Supermarket LLC, was for the first time held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports on Oct.28

As reported, 10,000 bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 manat ($588.2) each in the amount of 10 million manat ($5.8 million) with a maturity of three years and an annual rate of 10.5 percent were placed.

The underwriter of the placement was Pasha Kapital.

---

