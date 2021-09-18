By Trend

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi held a discussion with the Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on the state of traffic on the Gorus-Gafan road during a meeting with him, Trend reports referring to the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

According to the report, during the meeting, the current processes in the region, the new situation on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the new conditions of traffic on the Gorus-Gafan road, and other issues were discussed.

Gorus-Gafan highway connects Armenia with Iran. A small section of this route passes through the territory of Azerbaijan in the area of the Eyvazli village of the Gubadli region. Recently, a number of Armenian media published panic reports that Azerbaijani police and customs officers were inspecting Iranian trucks crossing the territory of the republic.

