By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA) Secretary-General Yousef Hassan Khalawi have discussed the implementation of joint projects and experience exchange.

During the meeting in Baku on September 7, the parties noted that the agency cooperates with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) structural units and will hold an investment summit in Baku in this October, together with the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).

Moreover, it was noted that as an extension of partnership with relevant OIC agencies, the Azerbaijani agency is also interested in establishing a relationship with ICCIA.

Mammadov and Khalawi also focused on the agency's activities, and the opportunities for bilateral cooperation, including the development of relations between businessmen and local entrepreneurs of the OIC. To this end, they considered the organization of joint events, implementation of joint projects and exchange of experience.

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium-sized Businesses Development Agency was established under the presidential decree dated December 28, 2017.

As a legal entity under the Economy Ministry, the agency is authorized to support the development of small and medium businesses in the country by providing them with a number of services as well as ensuring coordination and regulation of services rendered by government entities to SMBs.

The ICCIA was established in 1976. It is an affiliated OIC institution and the sole representative for the private sector of all 57 OIC member countries.

